Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPG. Compass Point upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

NYSE WPG traded up $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 992,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 2,098.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 113,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 108,635 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

