Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ERC opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

