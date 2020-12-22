Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 6,322 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 92,342 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CFO Farid Tan sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $220,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 828,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,923,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $393,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,888,910.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,805. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MetroCity Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

