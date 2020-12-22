Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $605,000 Stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Limoneira by 190.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $278.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

