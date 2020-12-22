Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $605,000 Stock Position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of Ardagh Group worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 222.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ardagh Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

