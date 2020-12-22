Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $616,000 Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IES were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in IES by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IES by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IES by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in IES in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IES by 55.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IES alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $992.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.