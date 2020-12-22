Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $631,000 Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

ARLO opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

