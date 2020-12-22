Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $658,000 Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 45.3% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 101,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $847.24 million, a PE ratio of 138.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPB. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

