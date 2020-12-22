Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

