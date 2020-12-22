WeShow Token (WET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeShow Token has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $186,879.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeShow Token token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Cashierest and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00140241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00726113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00176704 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00377114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00106429 BTC.

About WeShow Token

WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,851,903 tokens. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup . The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show . The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018

Buying and Selling WeShow Token

WeShow Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeShow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeShow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeShow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

