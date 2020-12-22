West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTBA. Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in West Bancorporation by 500.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $298,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

