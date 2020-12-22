Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAL. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. 15,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $59.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

