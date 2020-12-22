Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $92.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK opened at $82.53 on Monday. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 in the last three months. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.