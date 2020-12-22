Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Bunge by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BG opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.73. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on BG. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

