Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $266,000 Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of E. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on E shares. Societe Generale raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of E stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.06. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

