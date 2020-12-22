Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $290,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.