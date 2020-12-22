Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,328 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Masco by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after purchasing an additional 364,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after acquiring an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after acquiring an additional 291,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

