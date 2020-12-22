Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Comerica Bank increased its position in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wayfair by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.95, for a total transaction of $153,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $921,941.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,800.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,933 shares of company stock valued at $128,096,852 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.38.

NYSE W opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.54, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.37. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.