Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of SQM opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.