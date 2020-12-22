Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

WLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen raised Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

