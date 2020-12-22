William Blair Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CL King lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $823.50 million, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 2.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $10,930,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

