Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Trading Down 8.5%

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)’s share price was down 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 249,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 195,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wirecard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Wirecard presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

Wirecard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

