World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider John L. Calmes, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,226,901.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WRLD opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $124.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a market cap of $679.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 370,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2,365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 201,734.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 58,503 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

