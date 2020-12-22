Wrapped BNB Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $32.27 or 0.00137614 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $68.74 million and $61,723.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00140263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00717475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00176766 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00375777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00105224 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,130,342 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

