X-CASH (XCASH) Trading Up 48.6% Over Last Week

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $162,536.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 196.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,305,736,375 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

