XP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XP)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 47,109 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,645% compared to the typical volume of 820 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in XP during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in XP during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XP in the third quarter worth $81,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of XP in the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of XP in the second quarter worth $448,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit