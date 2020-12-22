XP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 47,109 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,645% compared to the typical volume of 820 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in XP during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in XP during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XP in the third quarter worth $81,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of XP in the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of XP in the second quarter worth $448,000.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

