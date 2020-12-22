Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.53. Approximately 890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,248 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 40.80% of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

