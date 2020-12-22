Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 4,513 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 4,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $76,766.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $164,000.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $171,300.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $179,700.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $153,800.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $154,800.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 1,919,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after buying an additional 872,904 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $7,993,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 81.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 334,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

