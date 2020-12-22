Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 4,513 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 4,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $76,766.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 2nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $164,000.00.
- On Monday, October 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $171,300.00.
- On Monday, October 19th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $179,700.00.
- On Monday, October 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00.
- On Monday, October 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $153,800.00.
- On Monday, September 28th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $154,800.00.
Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 1,919,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after buying an additional 872,904 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $7,993,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 81.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 334,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
