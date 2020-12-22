Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Sells $373,405.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $373,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,347,137 shares in the company, valued at $56,901,329. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $191,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $187,200.00.

Yext stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Yext by 273.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 96,783 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Yext by 4.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Yext by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yext by 49.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

