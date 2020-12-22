Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.72. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIV. ValuEngine cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

NYSE:AIV opened at $4.84 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $582.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 67.77%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 130.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 166.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

