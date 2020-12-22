Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

