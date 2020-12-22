Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce $923.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $889.00 million and the highest is $937.40 million. Hub Group reported sales of $900.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBG. Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hub Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBG stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

