Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02).

EYEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 11,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

