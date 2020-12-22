Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $157.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 376.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

