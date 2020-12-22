Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Inphi reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Inphi by 167.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Inphi by 29,500.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $158.62 on Tuesday. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $161.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average is $124.80.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

