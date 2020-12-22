Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Cumulus Media posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.75. 635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,104. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 45,006 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $292,989.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.