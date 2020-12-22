Zacks: Brokerages Expect RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to post sales of $238.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RLI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $239.87 million. RLI reported sales of $233.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RLI will report full year sales of $932.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $932.06 million to $933.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $993.17 million, with estimates ranging from $963.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RLI.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NYSE:RLI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.63. The company had a trading volume of 120,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.75. RLI has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in RLI by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RLI by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in RLI by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.