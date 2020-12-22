Zacks: Brokerages Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have commented on SLNO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLNO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 314,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,618. The stock has a market cap of $154.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

