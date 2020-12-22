Zacks: Brokerages Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Brokerages predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. Textron reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $11.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Textron by 62.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Textron by 27.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. 19,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. Textron has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.