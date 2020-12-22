Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) to Hold

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bridgestone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 53,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,430. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgestone (BRDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.