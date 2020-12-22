Zacks Investment Research Lowers 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $2.34 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish bought 100,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 421,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.