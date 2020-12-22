Zacks Investment Research Lowers AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Sell

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of AB stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

