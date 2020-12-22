Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) to Hold

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

GSL stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $191.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease

