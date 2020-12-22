Zacks Investment Research Lowers McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

MGRC opened at $62.07 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,165 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $141,114.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $812,269. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 531,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.