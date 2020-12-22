Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Hold

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intel is benefiting from solid uptake of 5G networking solutions, higher modem sales and Optane bit growth. Moreover, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum and stabilizing automotive industry. Intel has raised 2020 guidance, anticipating momentum for 10 nanometer (nm) mobile processors used in consumer notebook PCs, to continue in the fourth quarter, led by coronavirus crisis induced remote working and online trends. However, anticipated decline in PC total addressable market, and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns. Notably, shares of Intel have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Further, sluggish data center demand across enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance. Also, unfavorable product mix is a headwind, at least in the near term.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Intel stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,506,535. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

