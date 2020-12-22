Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Vaccinex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

