ZB Token (ZB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.14 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $121.96 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00052987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00343589 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002177 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.