Zcoin (XZC) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000248 BTC.

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

