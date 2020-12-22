Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.44. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.81, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

