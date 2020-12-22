ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZOZO in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZOZO stock remained flat at $$4.88 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. ZOZO has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

